Mitali Mayekar Shares A BTS Picture From The Sets Of 'Ladachi Mi Lek Ga'

Actor Mitali Mayekar is currently shooting for her ongoing show, Ladachi Mi Lek Ga with Aroh Velankar and Smita Tambe. The new Marathi TV show is now streaming on prime time on Zee Marathi. On Friday, September 18, the lead actor Mitali Mayekar shared a BTS picture of her shoot on social media piquing fans' excitement.

Check out Mitali Mayekar’s post:

In the image that has been shared, Mitali can be seen lighting diya. The actor can be seen wearing a stunning blue saree which she paired with a red blouse. She completed her look with gorgeous jewelry which gives her a very unique Maharashtrian look. She can be seen lighting the diya as she poses for the lenses. Soon after Mitali Mayekar shared the picture, many of her fans posted heartwarming comments for the actor. Many of them showered love on the actor and expressed their views on the titular song of the serial. Take a look at how fans reacted:

About the show Ladachi Mi Lek Ga

After the unlock phase 1, many shows have started resuming the old shows or are coming with the new stories. Ladachi Mi Lek Ga is one such show which has started recently and is winning fans' hearts. In the show, Mitali Mayekar is seen playing the lead character as a nurse, while Aroh Velankar portrays the role of the doctor. On the other hand, actor Smita Tambe plays the antagonist who is a lady don.

Mitali Mayekar is essaying the role of Kasturi in Ladachi Mi Lek Ga cast. Her character is shown as a loving and caring girl who always thinks about others. However, due to poor financial condition at home, she had to sacrifice her dream of becoming a doctor even though she had the caliber of becoming one.

Besides this, the show marks Mitali Mayekar’s first TV show as a lead actor. Fans have been praising her girl next door image in the show. The actor was last seen in the ZEE5 Original Sex, Drugs & Theatre. Apart from this, she has even appeared in several Marathi films like Urfi, and Aamhi Befikar.

(Image credits: Mitali Mayekar IG)

