Dia Mirza Shares A Quote On 'Ahimsa' By Swami Sivananda; Netizens Pour Love

Recently, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle to share a poignant post about Ahimsa. Sharing a picture, Dia Mirza, in her caption, penned a quote by Sivananda. Her post signifies the true meaning and significance of the word ‘Ahimsa’. Take a look at the post shared by the actor:

Dia Mirza’s Instagram post about non-violence

Dia Mirza shared a beautiful post which described ‘Ahimsa’ in a simple language. In the image shared, Dia can be seen wearing an olive-green top which she paired with blue jeans and a denim jacket. The picture also shows various posters behind the actor.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza Reacts To Nelson Mandela Foundation's Praise, Feels 'humbled & Inspired'

Fans' reaction to Dia Mirza’s post

Soon after Dia Mirza shared the photo on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section and posted their take on the proverb. Some fans also lauded the actor for her look and styling in the picture that she shared. Take a look at how fans reacted to Dia’s recent post.

ALSO READ: Dia MIrza Enjoys The Calming Sound Of Nature, Asks Fans To 'listen' To It

A peek into Dia Mirza's Instagram

On August 28, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared a self-portrait picture. Dia is seen striking a pose beside a window while wearing a dark peach off-shoulder top which she paired with a skirt. Keeping her makeup mild, the actor went for nude lips. Accessorising her overall attire, Dia wore a pair of flower-shaped earrings. Take a look at the post below.

Moreover, the Instagram wall of the 38-year-old Sanju actor is flooded with stunning pictures. Most of her recent posts on her account are from photoshoots. Apart from sharing her gorgeous photos, the actor has often given a sneak peek into her whereabouts. In one of her recent video-posts, Dia can be seen playing with two dogs while sporting a casual look in a white round-neck t-shirt which she teamed up with a pair of blue denim jeans.

On the work front

On the professional front, Dia Mirza has the Nikkhil Advani-directorial series Moghul. The historical drama, featuring Dia Mirza, Ronit Roy, and Shabana Azmi in the lead, will trace the rise and fall of the Mughal empire. The series will reportedly premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Besides this, there have been rumours that she has been roped in for Nagarjuna’s next movie named Wild Dog. However, the actor and the makers of the film are yet to release an official statement regarding the same.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza, Others Question Bollywood Stars' Selective Outrage Amid Rhea, Kangana Cases

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza Backs Jaya Bachchan On B'wood Drug Issue: 'Grateful She Spoke For The Industry'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.