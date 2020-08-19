Inside Miya George And Ashwin Philip's Close-knit Engagement Ceremony; Watch

Malayalam actor Miya George got engaged to businessman Ashwin Philip in a close-knit ceremony on May 30. Recently, Miya George released the video from her engagement ceremony online. Sharing the video online, Miya George said, "Here is my Marriage Fixation video for u..Have a look at this and remember me in ur prayers...Thanks a ton frndss." (sic) The 11-minute long video was shot and uploaded on Miya George's sister Gini's Youtube channel.

Check out Miya and Ashwin's engagement video:

(Source: Gini Vlogs)

Miya and Ashwin's engagement video details

The 11-minute video captures the behind the scenes of Miya George's engagement. From her last-minute makeup touchup to her initial nervousness before the ring exchange, Gini arranges a visual spectacle. The engagement ceremony was held in the presence of close relatives and family friends.

Miya and Ashwin Philip's engagement reportedly was held at the latter's Kottayam residence. Miya George posted a picture from her engagement ceremony online. Sharing the photo online, Miya George wrote: "Thanks for all the Love & prayers." (sic)

Miya and Ashwin's marriage plans

Miya George is supposed to marry Ashwin Philip in September. However, the soon-to-be-married couple is yet to announce their marriage date. Due to the pandemic, Miya George's marriage will reportedly be a low-key affair with close relatives and family friends' attendance.

On the work front, Miya George was last seen in Boban Samuel's Al Mallu. The film, starring Namitha Pramod, Anoop Majeed, and Miya George in the lead, narrates the tale of two girls who are conned by a man. The movie released to mixed reactions from the audiences and was declared a box office debacle. However, the Miya George starrer recently premiered on television and reportedly has recorded massive television rating points.

What's next for Miya George?

Miya George will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The Tamil film, starring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, has actors like Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Kanika, Sarjano Khalid, Mammukoya, among others in prominent roles. The movie also marks the acting debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan. He will reportedly play the role of an antagonist in the upcomer.

The film produced by S S Lalit Kumar under his production banner is a supernatural thriller. Reportedly, Vikram will be sporting multiple looks for the film. The movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

