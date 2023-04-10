MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose Feted By Telugu Film Industry For Oscars Win

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's film RRR created history at Oscars 2023. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose received the coveted honour in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. Recently, MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose were honoured at a ceremony for this feat. It was organised by the Telugu film industry stakeholders. RRR team was also in attendance at the event.

The Oscar winners were honoured at the Shilpa Kala Vedika Auditorium in Hyderabad. Several prominent personalities from Tollywood, like RRR director SS Rajamouli and actor Rana Daggubati were in attendance. Several polticians were also in attendance.

MM Keeravaani took to the stage and reportedly spoke about Ramoji Rao. He said, “My wife used to always say that it is enough to live like Ramoji Rao at least for one day. Earlier, I was not excited to win an Oscar. But, when I met Ramoji Rao, he asked me to get the Oscars to India. Then I thought, if Ramoji Rao is giving so much importance to the Oscars, then I will have to win. That's when I started feeling excited about the Oscars." Chandrabose also delivered a heartfelt speech during the event. Check out what they said in the videos below.

Rana Daggubati and Trivikram Srinivas also praised the duo behind Naatu Naatu.

More on Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

Naatu Naatu competed with the likes of Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up and more at Oscars. During the acceptance speech, MM Keeravaani shared that while growing up, he used the listen to The Carpenters. He then broke into a song and sang his speech to the tunes of The Carpenters’ hit song Top Of The World.