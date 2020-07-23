CBSE Improvement Result 2020 Declared! See Paper Revaluation & Verification Dates

Quick links:
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released the results of exam for class 10th and class 12th. The CBSE board has now announced the dates for the CBSE Class 12th improvement category. The dates for paper verification and revaluation have also been announced. Students can even check the official notification with this PDF - http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/Notification_22.7.2020.pdf
The CBSE board has now released an official notification stating the dates for verification, revaluation and for obtaining a copy of their checked answer sheet. These facilities are being regarded as "improvement". Students are advised to apply for improvement during these specific dates only as no application would be accepted after the improvement schedule's last date.
All the schools and educational institutes are closed in India till July 31, 2020. According to several news reports, the CBSE compartment exam date 2020 can be released around August 15, 2020. This year, the passing percentage of CBSE class 10th exam was 91.46%. The class 12th result of this year’s CBSE exam was recorded at 88.78%.
