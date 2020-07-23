CBSE Improvement Result 2020 Declared! See Paper Revaluation & Verification Dates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released the results of exam for class 10th and class 12th. The CBSE board has now announced the dates for the CBSE Class 12th improvement category. The dates for paper verification and revaluation have also been announced. Students can even check the official notification with this PDF - http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/Notification_22.7.2020.pdf

How to check CBSE Class 12 improvement results?

Visit these websites - www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in.

The results for these improvement category students of Class 12th would be available through Digilocker app apart from the CBSE official website.

Reportedly, CBSE mentioned that the mark sheets would be provided in the ‘Parinam Manjusha’ section of Digilocker app.

The students will also get their results through the SMS on their registered mobile number as well.

CBSE Improvement result updates

The CBSE board has now released an official notification stating the dates for verification, revaluation and for obtaining a copy of their checked answer sheet. These facilities are being regarded as "improvement". Students are advised to apply for improvement during these specific dates only as no application would be accepted after the improvement schedule's last date.

Application for Marks verification can be sent with Rs 500 per subject within July 23rd to July 24th . The results of the same would then be posted online on the CBSE official website. If there is any change in the marks then it would be intimated to the students through a letter.

can be sent with Rs 500 per subject within . The results of the same would then be posted online on the CBSE official website. If there is any change in the marks then it would be intimated to the students through a letter. To obtain a photocopy of the answer sheet , students need to apply between August 1st and August 2nd . The fees for the same would be Rs 700 per subject. Only these candidates can apply for revaluation or challenge the marks allotted to a question.

, students need to apply between . The fees for the same would be Rs 700 per subject. Only these candidates can apply for revaluation or challenge the marks allotted to a question. To apply for revaluation , students need to apply from August 6th to August 7th. The fees for the same is rs 100 per question.

, students need to apply from The fees for the same is rs 100 per question. Note: All applications need to be submitted maximum by 5 pm on their last date of submission.

All applications need to be submitted maximum by on their last date of submission. Direct link - http://cbseresults.nic.in/cbseresults_cms/Public/Home.aspx

All the schools and educational institutes are closed in India till July 31, 2020. According to several news reports, the CBSE compartment exam date 2020 can be released around August 15, 2020. This year, the passing percentage of CBSE class 10th exam was 91.46%. The class 12th result of this year’s CBSE exam was recorded at 88.78%.

