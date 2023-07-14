Mohanlal Enjoys Wimbledon Women's Semi-finals During London Vacation

Mohanlal is currently on vacation with his friends. The actor shared a photo from his trip and it quickly went viral on social media. The Malayalam star attended the ongoing Wimbledon in London.

2 things you need to know

Mohanlal watched the Wimbledon women's semi-final on Centre Court.

He followed the dress code and looked sharp in a suit and tie.

The Malayalam recently announced another film with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph.

Mohanlal shares pictures with friends from Wimbledon

Mohanlal has a keen interest in sports and his latest social media post serves as proof of the same. On July 13, the actor shared a photo from London with his friends watching the Wimbledon tennis match live. He enjoyed the women's semi-final match between Czech player Marketa Vondrousova and Ukraine’s Elina Svitolana.

(Mohanlal spends time with friends in London | Image: Mohanlal/Instagram)

For the unversed, Wimbledon is one of the four grand slams and the oldest one in tennis history. The matches are often attended by celebrities from all walks of life. In the selfie shared from the match, the Monster actor posed with his two friends.

(Mohanlal clicks pictures with fans in London | Image: Mohanlal FC/Instagram)

Not just from the stadium, the actor’s photos from his vacation in London have been going viral on social media. While holidaying, he obliged fans with selfies.

Mohanlal lines up another film

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are one of the most successful actor-director duos in the Malayalam film industry. They have collaborated on two hit Drishyam movies as well as 12th Man and Ram. Another collaboration between them was announced by Aashirvad Cinemas on July 13. The film’s shoot will begin in August 2023. However, much to fans’ disappointment, the untitled next is not Drishyam 3.

(The new film of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph remains untitled | Image: Aashirvad Cinemas/Instagram)

Not just the untitled film, Mohanlal’s upcoming pan-India film Vrushabha also got a new update. On July 13 the makers announced the addition of Telugu actor Roshann Meka to its cast.