Mohanlal Overwhelmed With 'Drishyam 2' Response; Says It Inspires Him To Better Himself

Malayalam actor Mohanlal recently took to social media to pour his heart out on the release of his latest film, Drishyam 2. The actor shared a still from the film where he was seen waving at his wife after upsetting her over a petty issue. In the caption for the post, Mohanlal has spoken about the impact of the films and the tremendous response he has been receiving from the audience. He expressed his gratitude towards the team which has worked exceptionally hard to make the movie. Mohanlal fans have also flooded the comments section of the post, congratulating him for the success of the film.

Mohanlal overwhelmed with Drishyam 2 response

In the picture shared, he is seen in the attire of the character Georgekutty, who is the protagonist of Drishyam 2. He is seen wearing a simple blue check shirt and a white lungi while he waves at his family. He has a bright look across his face and is spotted wearing a mischievous and innocent smile. The picture is from an important sequence from the film and is lately being shared vividly across social media platforms.

In the caption for the post, Mohanlal has spoken about the release of the film and its rise to success. He has mentioned that he is completely overwhelmed and overjoyed with the tremendous response that the film has been receiving for the past few days. He is touched by the calls and messages he has received over the last two days as people are loving his work in the film. He also added that the response proves the kind of hold good cinema has on people around the globe.

In the next few lines, Mohanlal has mentioned that such a response inspires them to make better films and contribute more. He has congratulated the entire team and has also thanked Amazon Prime for their distribution. Have a look at Mohanlal’s Instagram post here.

In the comments section of the post, a few people have congratulated the actor on the success and have also wished him luck for his future films. Have a look at a few comments.

