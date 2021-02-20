What Is Anjali Nair's Character In 'Drishyam 2'? Everything You Need To Know About Her

Drishyam 2's Anjali Nair is one of the latest additions to the cast list of the film series. The film sees her playing a pivotal part in the film, and her character also proves to be instrumental in taking the story of the film forward. Since the release of the Mohanlal-starrer, the performance of Drishyam 2's Anjali Nair has been talked about and praised at length by the moviegoers and critics alike. The conversation around Anjali Nair's part in the film has sparked curiosity amongst moviegoers who are yet to catch the latest Mohanlal outing in theatres. This article will get into the specifics of Anjali Nair's character in Drishyam 2. Read on to know more.

What is Anjali Nair's role in Drishyam 2?

In Jeethu Joseph's latest directorial venture, Anjali Nair can be seen playing the part of Saritha, the neighbour to Mohanlal's character in the film. A salient aspect of Anjali Nair's on-screen persona is that she is a victim of domestic abuse. Another aspect of her character is the fact that she can be seen comforting the wife of Mohanlal's character, Georgekutty, in the film whenever she is asked to sleepover at his house, should Georgekutty leave the same and travel for work purposes. Many claim that she's a visual representation of strength and compassion in the film, much like Mohanlal's Georgekutty himself at times in the feature presentation.

More About Anjali Nair:

Anjali Nair, along with being an actor, is a former model who is majorly known for her work in the Malayalam entertainment industry. Anjali Nair's age, as of this writing, is all of 32 years. As far as her social media activities are concerned, a majority of the posts that can be found on Anjali Nair's Instagram are about her projects and the time she spends with her family. Some of Anjali Nair's photos can be found below.

About Drishyam 2:

Drishyam 2 sees the return of the character from the original film, who are at the heart of a new investigative plot this time around. The film sees Mohanlal's Georgekutty as a theatre owner and aspiring film producer, while other characters can be seen reeling from the events of the last Jeethu Joseph directorial. The film, as of this writing, has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb. The film can now be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

