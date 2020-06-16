Vineeth Sreenivasan Talks About 'Hridayam' & Working With Pranav Mohanlal; Read More

Vineeth Sreenivasan, who last helmed Nivin Pauly and Lakshmi starrer Jacobinte Swargarajyam, is gearing up for a heart-warming tale of love and friendship, titled Hridayam. In a recent media interview an entertainment portal, Vineeth Sreenivasan talked about the forthcoming movie. He revealed that half of the shooting is complete, and the remaining half will be shot after the lockdown is lifted.

Further, in the media interview, Vineeth Sreenivasan talked about directing Pranav Mohanlal on screen. He said that it was easy to direct Pranav Mohanlal because he used to come fully prepared on the sets. Vineeth Sreenivasan revealed that he used to arrive early on the movie set and get ready in 15 minutes. He believed that Pranav Mohanlal used to prepare his lines a day before the shoot, which made directing much easier.

Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshini, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, is reported to be a campus love story set in Chennai. The movie marks Vineeth Sreenivasan's return to direction after the success of Jacobinte Swargarajyam (2016). Several reports claimed that the Pranav Mohanlal starrer is inspired by Vineeth Sreenivasan and his wife Divya's love story. However, the filmmakers rubbished the rumours and revealed that the movie draws inspiration from real-life stories.

Hridayam was slated to hit the marquee on Onam 2020, however, with 50% of the shooting remaining, the movie will miss the planned release date. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial will see Helen's cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil cranking the camera, and Hesham Abdul Wahab composing the music. The title poster of the Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan was released by veteran actor Mohanlal on his social media.

Besides the upcomer, Vineeth Sreenivasan also has a few acting projects in his kitty. He will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. The movie, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul in the lead, is reported to be based on a novel of the same name written by Benyamin. The movie directed by Blessy will narrate the story of Najeeb, an Indian immigrant. Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal is yet to sign his next film.

