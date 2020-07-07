Mohanlal's 'Kireedam' Completes 31 Years; Fans Trend #Kireedam Along With Favourite Scenes

South actor Mohanlal’s much-acclaimed film Kireedam has completed 31 long years in the movie business. The hit movie is still remembered by fans as it depicts the perfect father-son duo along with a gripping plot. And seems like they don’t just remember the film but they also seem very happy as they have gone all out to share glimpses of the film and also set a trend on social media. Yes, fans went on to trend “#kireedam” as the movie completes 31 years.

Kireedam's fans took to Twitter and other social media sites to share their favourite moment from the movie and how it's always going to remain close to their heart.

One of the users wrote, “31 Golden Years Of All Time Evergreen Classic '#KIREEDAM'. One of the best movie in #Indian cinema...National Film Award – Special Jury Award”. While the other one wrote, An #LohitaDas #SibiMalayil classical Gem of our Malayalam. The extraordinary heart touching emotional story that everyone wished to him win at least once but never. The acting intensity of #Lalettan. Even it's 5 remakes<<<orginal #31YearsOfKireedam #Kireedam @Mohanlal”. Check out a few more tweets from netizens below.

#Kireedam the movie which depict dream of a father to make his son a police officer and eventually due to his circumstances become a criminal for his father!!!

#Kireedam the movie which depict dream of a father to make his son a police officer and eventually due to his circumstances become a criminal for his father!!!

And Society "Crowned" him as Gunda

About the film

The film Kireedam was helmed by Sibi Malayil and it starred Mohanlal, Thilakan, Mamukkoya, Kaviyoor Ponnamma in pivotal roles. The film revolves around an incredibly ambitious young man who, while crushing his father's hopes of seeing his son as a police inspector, becomes a murderer. Mohanlal's national fame increased with Kireedam as he missed a near cut to the National Award for Best Actor. He was, however, awarded the Special Jury Award.

On the work front

Mohanlal will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph’s much-awaited film Ram. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan in a lead role. The film is expected to resume with the filming once the lockdown is lifted. The actor is currently spending his time at home with his loved ones due to the current condition. He also goes on to share several pictures and videos on his social media handle giving fans a glimpse of how he is spending his time during the lockdown.

