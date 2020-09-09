Akshay Kumar’s Birthday: Megastar Mohanlal Wishes ‘Khiladi Kumar’ On His Birthday

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, which is on September 9, 2020. On this occasion, his die-hard fans and many of his industry fraternity members took to their social media to wish the actor. South superstar Mohanlal was also one of the celebs who gave in a beautiful wish for the Phir Hera Pheri actor.

Mohanlal wishes Akshay Kumar

Mohanlal took to his social media to share a picture of Akshay presumably from the movie Airlift. The actor can be seen sporting a purple shirt and giving out an intense expression. The Drishyam actor captioned the picture stating, 'Happy Birthday Dear Akshay Kumar.' Take a look at the wish shared by Mohanlal for the De Dana Dan actor.

Twinkle Khanna shared pics of her husband's birthday celebration

Meanwhile, it seems that Akshay has rung on his birthday with his family in Scotland. His wife and author Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of his “small birthday celebrations” in Scotland with the family. The Mela actor shared two pictures on Instagram while treating fans with the celebratory pictures.

In one of the snaps, the adorable couple can be seen striking a pose together with an amazing picturesque background and a cake’. While in the second, the Pyjamas Are Forgiving author showcased the beautiful cards that were gifted to the actor by his kids. While captioning the post, Twinkle also wrote, “A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, apart from his family, the Padman actor also got a lovely birthday gift from the cast and crew members of his movie, Bellbottom. The cast members of the upcoming movie have gifted the actor a pair of Bell Bottom jeans scribbled with the dearest and warmest birthday messages for him.

A video released by the PR agency shows the cast and crew members writing their warm birthday messages for Akshay. The video begins with the word, 'Bell Bottom' being written on the Bellbottom jeans. The video then shows, one by one of all the cast and crew members scribbling in their birthday wishes for the Jolly LLB 2 actor. The video also shows Akshay's co-star from the movie, Vaani Kapoor write her birthday wishes for him on the jeans.

