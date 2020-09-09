'Manasu Mamatha' Cast: Hari Teja as Archana, Sameera Sherief as Chandu & Others

Manasu Mamata is a Telugu television serial that airs on ETV Telugu. The daily soap airs on the channel from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm (IST). Manasu Mamata is helmed by Anil Kumar. Premiered in 2011, the serial has completed 2,864 episodes as of March 24, 2020. Take a look at Manasu Mamata cast.

Manasu Mamata Telugu serial cast

Hari Teja as Archana/Jayanthi

Hari Teja is a serial actor, film actor, singer, dancer and host. Hari Teja was one of the contestants on the Bigg Boss Telugu 1. She also ranked in the third position on the show. Some of Hari Teja's popular films include A Aa, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Andari Bandhuvaya, Dammu, Duvvada Jagannadham, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Winner, Attarintiki Daredi, Ungarala Rambabu, and Raja the Great.

Subhalekha Sudhakar as Koti

Subhalekha Sudhakar who plays Koti in Manasu Mamatha is a well-known actor best known for his appearances in Telugu and Tamil cinema and serials. Subhalekha's role in Chithi, Anni, Kolangal and Thendra are considered his most successful television soaps. In Thendral, he played Thulasi's father Muthumankicam who is a handicapped person. The role won him the Best Actor award.

Sameera Sherief as Chandu/Karuna

Sameera Sherief is an actor and producer. She is known for her serials like Bharayamani, Prathibimbam, Mangamma Gari Manavaralu. She has also tried her foot in Tamil serials like Pagal Nilavu in 2016 and Rekka Katti Parakkudhu Manasu in 2018. In 2006, the actor made her acting debut with the Telugu TV serial Aadapillain.

Priyatham Charan as Raja

Priyatham Charan is a Telugu television actor, anchor, and filmmaker. Some of his short film productions include Neetho, Juliet, I am Able – Think Again and Girls – A Boy’s Problem. Priyatham Charan has also hosted Maa GOLD, and A Telemedia. Reportedly, for a short period, he also worked as Design and Art Director in Kriyah Innovative Factory.

Anil Allam as Krishna Prasad

South Indian actor Allam Anil is popular for his role as Krishna in Telugu serial Manasu Mamatha. He has participated in several reality shows. Anil Allam started his career as a cameraman in the TV world. He also played the character of a miser in Gemini TV’s Aaduvari Maatalaku Aardhalu Verule.

