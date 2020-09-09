Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

As Bollywood’s ace actor Akshay Kumar turned a year older on September 9, several friends and colleagues of the Khiladi actor stormed the social media with their special wishes. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and Taapsee Pannu are among the ones who shared throwback pictures on their respective social media handles to commemorate the special day.

Birthday wishes pour in for Akshay Kumar

Calling Akshay Kumar his “inspiration,” actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture with the birthday boy where the two actors are looking dapper in formal clothes. Apart from Ayushmann, Varun Dhawan shared a throwback picture from the sets of a show and wished the actor in the sweetest way possible. While penning his wishes, the actor wrote that this year Akshay Kumar is celebrating his special day in the way he likes it the most which is being on the film’s set in Scotland as he begins shooting for his next film BellBottom.

Read: Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Prove That You're A True Fan Of The Megastar

Read: Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Wants To Create His Own Individual Identity: Reports

Kiara Advani who lat shared screen s[ace with the actor in Good Newwz will next be seen in another titled Laxxmi Bomb, shared a BTS picture to wish the actor. Kiara shared the behind-the-scene picture from Laxxmi Bomb where the actress along with Tusshar Kapoor, Akshay Kumar can be seen enjoying some fun moments in the swimming pool. While extending her wishes, Kiara wrote, “Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar sir.”

Actress Taapsee Panu who has shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in films like Baby, Naam Shabana, and Mission Mangal, shared a picture from a promotional event along with Vidya Balan and the birthday boy. While wishing the actor, Taapsee wrote that while working with Akshay she has learned the art of work frequency, and now she is eager to learn the technique of calmness and patience in life from him.

Meanwhile, on his birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom, released his new look from the film on social media. Pooja Entertainment's official social media handle introduced Akshay Kumar's 'suave retro' look from Bell Bottom, which garnered massive love from fans. Akshay Kumar's new look from Bell Bottom received a thumbs up from fans. As seen in the B&W pic, the actor dons a uniform, as he poses for a photo at the airport. Kumar will be seen playing the role of a raw agent in the upcoming spy thriller. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the shoot of the film is currently taking place in Scotland.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Reacts To 'Why Is Akshay Kumar's Wife Not A Big Star' Hilarious Meme

Read: On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Makers Of 'Bell Bottom' Unveil His 'suave Retro Look'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.