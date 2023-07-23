Mohanlal Starrer Vrushabha Goes On The Floors In Mysuru | Photos

Mohanlal is set to star in the pan-India movie Vrushabha, which will be shot in Telugu and Malayalam. This has created a buzz in the industry. Now, the film has finally gone on floors.



3 things you need to know

Vrushabha stars Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah Khan as the leading ladies.

The story is written by Janardhana Maharshi.

The film is slated to release next year.

Vrushabha goes on floors

Vrushabha went on the floors in Mysuru on July 22 after a puja. Photos from the set are now going viral on the internet. Mohanlal was joined by singer Zahrah Khan and Roshann Meka on the first day of the shoot.

Newcomer Zahrah plays the role of a warrior princess. Her character shares a strong connection with the one played by, Shanaya Kapoor. Roshann, meanwhile, will reportedly play Mohanlal's son in the biggie.

What is Vrushabha about?

Helmed by Nanda Kishore, the pan-India film will reportedly showcase the dynamics between a father and his son. The film is likely to have some power-packed action sequences. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

When will Vrushabha release?

Vrushabha will be produced under the Balaji Telefilms and Connekkt Media banners. It is being shot in Malayalam and Telugu. The film will later be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. It is said to feature several VFX shots. Vrushabha is expected to hit screens next year but the official release date is yet to be announced.

(Mohanlal, Ekta Kapoor and her father Jeetendra Kapoor | Image: Ektakapoor/Instagram)

Interestingly, Mohanlal had earlier received praise for Drishyam 2 (2021) which got a wide release through Amazon Prime Video. He was also seen in the direct-to-OTT 2022 releases 12th Man and Bro Daddy. It remains to be seen Vrushabha helps Mohanlal consolidate his standing at the pan-India level.