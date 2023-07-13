Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph Team Up For A New Film But It's Not Drishyam 3

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are all set to reunite for the fifth time. However, contrary to speculation, the new movie is not Drishyam 3.

3 things you need to know

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's have collaborated on two Drishyam films.

Another movie of the duo titled Ram is currently in the making.

The title of their latest has not been announced yet.

Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph gear up for new film

After delivering back-to-back hits, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have joined hands for yet another project. Aashirvad Cinemas took to their Twitter account to share the official announcement of their 33rd production. The sudden announcement took fans by surprise. Shooting for the untitled film will begin in August 2023.

(The new project of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph was announced on July 13 | Image: Twitter)

This will be the actor-director’s fifth collaboration after Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Ram and 12th Man. Before the official announcement came in, fans and followers of the actors were in anticipation of the announcement of Drishyam 3. The mystery thriller film series was well received by the audience and a threequel announcement has been long awaited.

Jeethu Joseph clarifies about Drishyam 3

Social media chatter and media reports hinted at a collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal for the third part of Drishyam. Speaking to Republic Digital, director Jeethu Joseph quashed all rumours and said, “Neither I nor my producers have taken any steps toward Drishyam 3.” However, the director did not deny the continuation of the Drishyam franchise.

(The combo of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph has already delivered three blockbusters | Image: Twitter)

When told about fans waiting in anticipation for the third installment of Drishyam, the director said, “I don't follow social media or news extensively, but it's heartwarming to know that the major film industries are eagerly awaiting the birth of Drishyam 3's story in my mind.”

Ever since the release of the first Drishyam film in 2019, Mohanlal’s portrayal of Gerogekutty has been etched in people’s minds. The director assured franchise fans that the movie will be conceived in his ‘mind lab’ and will be an original work.