Mohanlal Turns Chef For Friends And Family, Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Inside Videos

Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her Instagram stories to share inside videos of superstar Mohanlal turning into a Chef and cooking up yummy meals for his friends and family at a social gathering. In the videos, we can see Mohanlal sauteeing some veggies and cooking up a chicken dish for his guests. Mohanlal loves cooking and often treats his friends, costars and family member with delicious recipes.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Instagram stories

She shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories. The video shows Mohanlal donning a chef's hat and cooking up some delicious meals. In the video, we can see Mohanlal applying loads of butter in an open pan with the caption 'Let's Cook.' The next videos show Mohanlal cooking sauteing some veggies and asking the kids to show their plates so that he can serve them. In the next video, Mohanlal is making what looks to be a dish. Followed by this is a video of all the pet dogs waiting to taste the meal along with the caption, "Everyone's in line to eat." There is also one video in which Mohanlal's friend appears to pour some alcohol on the for a flambe. The video ends with Mohalal serving dessert which seems to be halwa along with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in small bamboo bowls. Take a look at some snippets from Kalyani Priyadarshan's Instagram story below:

Mohanlal's new movies

On the work front, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 released just a few days ago on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Drishyam movie has been getting rave reviews from the viewers and critics alike. The 's performance as Georgekutty who will do anything to save his family in Drishyam movie has been widely appreciated by the audience and fellow celebs in the Malayalam film Industry.

Mohanlal has quite a number of movies releasing this year which include Ram, The Chase, Marakkar, Aaratu and Vayanadan Thamban along with many more releases in 2021. The will soon start working on his directorial venture Barozz which is set to hit the theatres in December 2022.

