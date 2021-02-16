Mohanlal Reveals The Secret Of His Energy During His 'Ask Me Anything' Session

On Monday, February 15, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal held an ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter where a fan asked when he would collaborate with Akshay Kumar. Fans asked Mohanlal a bunch of interesting questions that he answered to. From asking about his favourite genre to the secret of his energy here are the five things that Mohanlal revealed during his #AskMohanlal Twitter segment.

Mohanlal's Twitter Segment

The "Ask Me Anything" session gave Mohanlal’s fans a chance to ask about his favourite director, his ultimate desire, favourite movie or web series and many more questions to help know him better. Let's take a look at the five things that Mohanlal revealed in his "Ask me anything" segment.

Favourite Cartoon

One fan asked Mohanlal what is his favourite cartoon is Bobanum Moliyum which translates to Boban and Molly which is a Malayalam comic series back in the 70s.'

Driving Force of Life

One user asked the superstar what is that drives him to live the life that he lives. Mohanlal replied to this question with just one word that sums it all - "Cinema."

The secret of His Energy

Mohanlal always appears to be full of energy and one fan pointed it out by asking him what is the secret of his energy. Mohanlal replied to the question with "Happiness" sharing with his fans that if you are happy you will always have energy.

Favourite Genre

Mohanlal revealed that he likes to work in films belonging to the 'Comedy' genre and the actor loves to watch humourous films which will make his laugh.

Next Movie

Mohanlal shared with his fans that the next movie he will be working on is titled Barroz.

Mohanlal's Movies

Mohanlal is currently hosting the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss Malayalam'. Mohanlal has a handful of movies releasing this year. Mohanlal's movies that are expected to release in 2021 are 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', 'Drishyam 2', 'Ram', 'Aaraattu Neyyattinkara' and an untitled project by Aashirvad Cinemas & AMMA film.

Mohanlal's next movie Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethy Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor through the company Aashirvad Cinemas will be getting a direct to digital release and will be streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Drishyam 2's release date is February 19. The film also stars Meena who was the leading lady in the first part as well.

Drishyam 2 cast also includes Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as children of the characters played by Mohanlal and Meena. Drishyam 2 is the sequel of the superhit 2013 suspense thriller film Drishyam. The trailer of the film released a few weeks ago on Youtube, which you can watch here:

