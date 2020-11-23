Mohanlal's 'Aaraattu' Goes On Floors Today; Actor Shares Tweet And Pictures

Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and announced that the shooting of his upcoming film, Aaraattu has begun. The news about Mohanlal joining the sets on his latest film has taken the social media by storm. The actor shared a collage of pictures along with the announcement to give a glimpse of the sets of the upcoming film.

Mohanlal's Aaraattu shooting gets a kickstart

Mohanlal is one of the most popular actors of the South Indian film industry with a huge fan base. In his recent tweet, he mentioned that he has “joined at the sets” of his “new movie #Aaraattu”. The actor also mentioned that the film is directed by Unnikrishna and the movie is written by Udayakrishna.

In the picture collage shared by Mohanlal, he can be seen sitting with the crew of the film and working behind the camera as well. The picture also shows that the actor behind the clapperboard is dressed up in a checked shirt and is seemingly reading a book. Check out the tweet below.

Joined at the sets of my new movie #Aaraattu Directed by @unnikrishnanb and written by Udayakrishna pic.twitter.com/LkVfXZSNQf — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 23, 2020

Netizens excited

When the tweet went up on social media, the fans of the actor went into a frenzy. A number of people flooded the post with their reactions and comments. Several fans expressed how excited they were to hear the news about the actor’s upcoming film. Check out some of the tweets below.

Numerous other people showered their love to the actor and wished him well for his new project. Many other netizens wrote in the comments that they want to know more updates about the film. Some other netizens shared the news and retweeted with kind regards. Check out some of the tweets below.

Mohanlal's movies

Actor Mohanlal recently finished shooting for Drishyam 2. The shooting of Drishyam 2 was completed very fast considering it went on floors in the last week of September this year and wrapped up in the first week of November this year. Drishyam 2 is a sequel of the superhit film, Drishyam which was a crime thriller.

Drishyam 2 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and stars Mohanlal in the lead. The story of the film will show the lives of the family involved in the high profile murder case from Drishyam 1. The film is set 7 years after the high profile case shook the small town in Kerala.

