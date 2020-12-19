Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya Shares Pictures Of Her Weight Loss; Thanks Her Coach

South Indian actor Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her weight loss journey. In the post, Vismaya put two pictures to compare how far she has come in her weight loss journey. Mohanlal's daughter's weight loss pictures are doing the rounds on social media as netizens praise her for her accomplishment.

Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya shares picture of her weight loss

In the post, Vismaya mentions that her weight loss would not have been possible without the help of her coaches who kept her motivated throughout. She wrote in her caption that she is “Beyond grateful for the time I’ve spent here with @fitkohthailand

It’s truly been an amazing experience with beautiful beautiful people.💛

Coming here, I had no idea what to expect..I spent a good few years saying- I want to lose weight and get fit but wasn’t doing anything about it. I’d literally be out of breath walking up a flight of stairs”.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Vismaya revealed that she has lost 22 kg and “what a journey and adventure it’s been!” She continued, “From trying out Muay Thai for the first time to hiking up the most gorgeous hills, to sunset swims that make you feel like you’re in a postcard 🦋 I couldn’t have asked for a better place to have done this!” She further thanked her coach and gave his 100 percent effort and time every day.

Vismaya thanks her coach

She continued in her caption, “For always having my back and genuinely caring about my goals and encouraging me every step of the way. For helping me through injuries and teaching me to rewire my brain to keep going and not just give up when it gets hard”. Vismaya revealed that there were countless times when she felt like she couldn’t do it but her coach helped her see that she could.

Vismaya called her weight loss journey as “life changing” and wrote in her caption, “So yep, being here has been so much more than just the weight loss; it’s been about trying new things, meeting wonderful people and learning to believe in myself and push myself and finally doing it rather than saying I’ll do it. I’d even say it’s been life changing”.

She continued, “And all whilst being surrounded by the best people on the most beautiful island. Until next time @fitkohthailand I’m definitely coming back! Thanks a million”. Check out the post below.

Vismaya weight loss pictures

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Image credits: Mohanlal and Vismaya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.