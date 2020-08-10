'His Contribution Is Magical': Mohanlal On Rajinikanth Completing 45 Years In Industry

Rajinikanth recently completed 45 years in the film industry. On Sunday, August 9, a Common Display Picture (CDP) was released online to celebrate the actor's 45th year in the film industry. Sharing the CDP online, Mohanlal wrote: "5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Indian Cinema Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth's #45YearsOfRajinismCDP @Rajinikanth Sir’s contribution towards Indian Cinema Is Magical & Monumental...Congrats Sir!" (sic) Besides Mohanlal, actors like Prithviraj and Mohanlal too shared the CDP on their respective social media handles.

Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP @Rajinikanth Sir’s contribution towards Indian Cinema Is Magical & Monumental..Congrats Sir! pic.twitter.com/Fis5NU7kHO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 9, 2020

Rajinikanth thanks fans for support and love

Since Sunday evening, fans have been trending #45YearsOfRajinismCDP on social media. Thanking all his fans and well-wishers, Rajinikanth posted a heartfelt note online. He thanked everyone for their constant support and love. He said, "My heartfelt thanks go out to all the good hearts who greeted me and to the fan base who love me immensely."

Rajinikanth debuted in the film industry with K. Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Srividya in the lead, also had actors like Jayasudha and Sundarrajan in prominent roles. Rajinikanth played the role of Abaswaram in the 1975 film.

What's next for Mohanlal and Rajinikanth?

Mohanlal will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, also has actors like Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Priyadarshan directorial narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army.

The Mohanlal starrer is expected to hit the screens next year. Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, also features actors like Meena, Khushboo, Prakash Raj, among others in prominent roles. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to hit the screens on Pongal 2021. The forthcoming film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures.

