Pranutan Sparkles In A White Satin Attire; Fans Exclaim 'Holy Smokes!'

Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Pranutan, has gained immense popularity as her few outings in Bollywood received huge praise. Pranutan’s movies have also led to increasing her fan following on social media. The actor recently shared some of her ravishing looks in white and even added some quirky thoughts of her while posing for the shoot.

Pranutan recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of her stunning pictures in which she can be seen standing and posing in a ravishing full-sleeved satin dress. She can also be seen posing elegantly against a wall and looking downwards with her face shining bright. She also wrote a quirky caption in which she stated that this is how she looks after she has her cheat meal. She then added a monkey smiley next to it along with a crazy eyes emoji. She even added the names of her photographer, stylist and her makeup artist.

Many of the fans took to Pranutan’s Instagram and stated how she was beautifully shining in the photo and even mentioned how she will soon become a Bollywood diva. Many of the fans even stated how hot she looked and added how her beauty could not be expressed in words. Have a look at Pranutan’s photos and see how her fans reacted to it when she posted her photos online.

Pranutan's photos

Pranutan’s Instagram also showcased some of her sizzling looks in the same white satin dress where she added her thoughts while posing. In one of her pictures, she can be seen facing the camera and looking downwards with her hand on her forehead. She captioned it as ‘keep it white’ and also added the names of her stylists and photographers.

She further added some of her more sizzling photos with hilarious captions that were loved by her fans. Many of them loved her photos as well as captions and praised her by dropping in tons of heart and fire symbols in the comment section while many others mentioned how their stress vanishes every time they see her smiling face. Here are a few more Pranutan's photos in which she sizzled in her ravishing looks.

