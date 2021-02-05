Sonu Sood Gets Relief From SC In Property Case, Puts Out Strong Statement On Twitter

Sonu Sood expressed his delight after the Supreme Court granted him relief over a case by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on his property in Mumbai. As the court directed that no action should be taken against the actor, he decided to withdraw his petition from the apex court, challenging a Bombay High Court verdict. Sharing a strong statement alleging an attempt to 'malign' him, he exulted that 'justice prevails.'

READ: Sonu Sood In Trouble For Converting His Building Into Hotel; BMC Files Police Complaint

Sonu Sood’s statement on relief in property case

In a statement on Twitter, Sonu conveyed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for giving him a ‘breath of fresh air’ and ‘time to take corrective measures’. He stated that his property was ‘always legal’, and felt vindicated over his faith in the judiciary.

Sharing that his endeavour was always to conduct business in ‘fair manner’, with all permissions, the Dabangg star stated, ”I have had to suffer at the hands of certain persons with nefarious designs, who were out to malign my image."

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, allowed Sonu Sood to withdraw the Special Leave Petition and the suit in the case and allow the processing of the application in accordance with the law.

"Mylord, the petitioner, is an actor and he got the notice received from BMC on illegal construction at his residence," Mukul Rohatgi, senior lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) submitted to the bench.

The CJI then stated that his brother told him about 'his script being written well.' "It is good that you are advising your client, to withdraw the petition from the SC," the CJI said.

The bench ordered that no coercive action be taken against Sonu Sood until the authorities make a decision on the application as per the law.

READ: Sonu Sood Moves Bombay High Court Over BMC's Complaint On His 6-storey Juhu Property

Sonu Sood property case

The BMC had sent Sonu Sood a legal notice in October last year and filed a police complaint against him last month, alleging that he had converted his 6-storey property in Juhu into a hotel without obtaining permission. He had then approached the sessions court and the high court, which dismissed his plea, after which he approached the SC.

(With agency inputs)

READ: Sonu Sood Creates Fan Frenzy As He Visits Shirdi Temple; Crowd Shouts 'real Hero'

READ: Sonu Sood's Ambiguous Romantic Post Sends Fans Into A TIZZY! Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.