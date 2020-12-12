Monalisa Sends Positive Vibes To Fans Through Her Instagram Post; Check Out

Monalisa has some good vibes and positivity to send to her followers this morning. The actor took to her Instagram today on December 12, 2020, to share a picture of herself and send across with it a positive message. Read along and take a look at the picture and what she has to say.

Monalisa’s positive message for her followers

Antara Biswas as known as Monalisa took to her Instagram today as she shared a picture of her to announce her Saturday mood. In her caption, was a positive quote sending away self-love and good vibes. The picture is from her trip to Goa, as she sports black beachwear and leans on the bed.

The actor started her caption with three black heart emojis then added, “.... Next Time When You think Of “BEAUTIFUL THINGS “... Don’t Forget To Count Yourself In”, followed by the hashtags #GoodVibes #GoodMorning #Saturday and #Mood. The post has received love from her fans and followers, getting over 106k likes within 2 hours of being shared. Take a look at some of the comments under the post here.

Monalisa in ‘Namak Ishq Ka’

The actor will be seen playing the role of Iravati in the show and has shared a series of pictures and her looks from the sets of the show on her Instagram feed, in the last few days. She is said to play a negative role in the show and shared the promo of it on the photo sharing platform, she wrote alongside ‘Nahi chukega koi inke nishaane se! Miliye Iravati se, #NamakIsskKa mein, 7th Dec, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par’. The actor is popular for her roles in the Bhojpuri films including Sarkar Raj, Pocket Gangsters and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

She is also known for appearing in item numbers of Bollywood movies. The actor was also a part of the show Nazar 2 as Madhulika Chaudhary, an antagonist on the show. Her Bollywood debut was in the 2007 Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty starrer Blackmail. Monalisa has also been a part of Kannada film Jackpot and Tauba Tauba.

