Monalisa Shares A Cute Picture With Husband Vikrant On Instagram; Check Out

Antara Biswas, popularly known by her stage name Monalisa, is one of the most known Bhojpuri actors in the industry. She is known for her performance in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Kannada and Telugu language films. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Read on to know more about the post with her husband.

Also Read | Monalisa Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Moves As She Grooves To 'Buzz'; Watch

Monalisa shares a picture with her husband Vikrant

Actor Monalisa took to Instagram and shared a picture with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple can be seen relaxing on the bed, both wearing white outfits. The actor captioned the picture with a heart emoticon. Her fans were quick to take over the comments section and bombarded the picture with heart and fire emoticons. While one fan commented saying, "beautiful picture", another fan said that the pair looks very nice. You can see the post here.

Also Read | Monalisa Enjoys Grooving To 'Naach Meri Rani' As She Has Some 'birthday Masti'

Also Read | Monalisa Shares Sizzling Photo In Blue Night Suit, Says It Gives 'Good Vibes'

Monalisa has close to 4 million followers on Instagram and her post received more than 43k likes within 5 hours of posting the picture with her partner. Monalisa’s Instagram also has shots of her travel photoshoot. Her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also frequently features in Monalisa’s Instagram posts. She also shares photos from her travel diaries on social media. Take a look at her travel pictures here.

Also Read | Monalisa Stuns In Chic Beachwear In 'good Morning' Post, Captions It 'beach, Messy And Me'

Also Read | Monalisa Shares Pics With Nazar's Producer Gul Khan, Calls It 'Dayangiri'; See Pics

The Bhojpuri actor also shared a dance video recently, where she could be seen grooving to the song Buzz by Aastha Gill. Monalisa's photos give her fans a glimpse of what the actor is up to in her everyday life. She aced at freestyle dancing as she showed off her moves. The actor also gave beautiful facial expressions as she enjoyed the music. She posted her dance video with the caption, “focus”.

The actor opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with statement earrings. She also posted her birthday pictures recently where she can be seen laying down on the bed in casual wear, with the caption, "A glimpse of how I spent my Birthday! Thank you to each and everyone for making my day so so special!".

Image Credits: Monalisa Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.