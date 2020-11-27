Monalisa Shares New Poster As Iravati In Her New Show 'Namak Issk Ka'; See Pic

Namak Ishq Ka is a new serial which a different plot than any other serial that has ever aired on Colors TV. The show is all set to air from December 7 from 9 pm starring Monalisa, Aditya Ojha, and Shruti Sharma. The makers of the serial had recently shared few teasers of the new serial. Read on to know more information about Namak Issk Ka serial that will air from December 7th.

Namak Issk Ka new promo showing Monalisa's character Iravati

The new Colors serial Namak Issk Ka has been garnering a lot of attention from fans and followers since the makers have been releasing new promos and teasers on social media since a few days. In the show, Shruti Sharma would be playing the role of a dancer, informally referred to as Nachaniya. While Monalisa and the Bhojpuri artist Aditya Ojha would also be playing an important role in the new serial.

From the looks of the teaser, it is shown that Aditya Ojha would be playing the role of Monalisa's son, who goes against her mother's wishes to marry a 'Nachaniya'. Here is Monalisa's look as Iravati from the serial. Monalisa shared her new look on Instagram a while ago captioning it as "Miliye Iravati se #NamakIsskKa mein, 7 December se raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par."

Shruti Sharma, who last appeared in shows like Alliance and Yeh Jadoo Hai Jinn Ka, would be seen playing the lead role of a Nachaniya in the serial. This is completely different from any other roles that Shruti has earlier played. In the teaser, she is shown flaunting her dancing skills and will portray the role of a dancer. Shruti Sharma is popularly known for her role as Dhanak Parekh in the show Gathbandhan. She will make her Bollywood debut with Pagglait as Nazia which is scheduled to release soon.

Naman Ishq Ka cast will also feature Aditya Ojha as a male protagonist in the serial. Aditya is known for his blockbuster Bhojpuri films such as Sugna 2, Border, Chana Jor Garam and more. He made his debut in Bhojpuri films with Sugna in 2011. He will also be seen in the upcoming Bhojpuri film Shriman Shrimati opposite actor Rani Chatterjee.

