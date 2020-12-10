Namak Isk Ka Makers Reveal Yet Another Look Of Monalisa As Iravati; View Pic

Namak Isk Ka, the show that is soon going to debut on Colors TV, is going to be about the life, trials and tribulations that go on in the life of a dancer. One of the plot lines on the show will follow the reunion of two long lost friends that were separated as a result of an unwelcome twist in fate. The channel released a promo of the same quite recently, which shines a light on what a viewer can expect from the show. The first episode of the show will air in a matter of a few hours from now.

While on the topic of the expectations from the show, the handle also released her look as Namak Isk Ka’s Iravati. The image that can be found below has been released so that viewers and fans of the actress could get an idea of what Namak Isk Ka's Iravati could look like on the show.

Here is that image for all to see:

About Monalisa's character and past filmography:

In the upcoming Colors TV show, Monalisa's Namak Isk Ka character, Iravati, is essentially one of the show's antagonists. The details regarding her character have not been revealed as yet. But, if her appearance is to go by, Monalisa sure looks the part. Some of the elements that are a part of her Namak Isk Ka character's look, such as a dark green saree, a prominent sindoor and bindi are some of the earmarks of an Indian soap opera antagonist.

Speaking about Monalisa, the actress is known for her supporting characters in a myriad of Bhojpuri and Bollywood films. She could be recognized from the various Bollywood dance music videos that she has been a part of in the past as well. Monalisa is married to Bhojpuri actor Vikraant Singh. Monalisa and he tied the knot sometime during 2017.

Namak Isk Ka cast:

Namak Isk Ka cast list comprises of Shruti Sharma, who will play the lead female protagonist, Chancham. Monalisa will essay the character of Iravati. Aditya Ojha will be seen as Chamchan's long lost friend turned spouse.

