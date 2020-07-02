Moothon Ending Explained: What Happened To Akbar "Bhai" And Mulla

Moothon was a 2019 Malayalam and Hindi crime drama film that was directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie was also released internationally as The Elder One. The film starred Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu, and Roshan Mathew. All the Hindi dialogues were given by Anurag Kashyap. The movie even premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Moothon had some confusing elements that are still not understood by fans. Here is an explanation for Moothon's ending scene.

Moothon ending explained

To understand the ending of Moothon, one first needs to understand the basic plot of the film. Moothon tells the story of a 14-year-old child named Mulla, who travels from Lakshadweep to Mumbai in search of his lost elder brother. The teenager somehow managed to climb onto a passing boat and reaches Mumbai. Once in Mumbai, Mulla is sent to an orphanage where he befriends a boy named Raju.

Raju tells Mulla to look for his mother, Rosi. Mulla then leaves the orphanage and finds Raju's estranged mother. Rosi helps Mulla settle in Mumbai and gives him a job of selling tea. Eventually, Mulla is kidnapped by a child and drug trafficker called "Bhai". However, it turns out that Bhai is actually Mulla lost brother Akbar. Mulla does not recognise his brother, but Akbar quickly finds out who Mulla truly is.

Akbar then tells Mulla to stay indoors at all times. That is when it is revealed that Mulla is actually a girl, not a boy. A boy notices this and immediately falls in love with Mulla. The film then shifts to Akbar's backstory. It is revealed that Akbar fell in love with a man named Ameer. Ameer is forced to marry someone else, but he wants to move to Mumbai along with Akbar. When Akbar refuses to come with him, Ameer takes his own life.

Back in the present, Akbar asks his sister Aamina to take care of Mulla, but Aamina refuses. Akbar is then threatened by his boss, who is enraged that Mulla lost one of his drug packages. To get on the good side of his boss, Akbar takes on an even bigger assignment. He is ordered to transfer a huge amount of money to a middleman. However, the mission fails after another gang attacks them. Akbar is then arrested by the police.

Akbar's associate, Salim then sells off Mulla to a brothel home. Akbar soon gets out of prison and finds out about what Salim has done. Akbar then hunts down Salim and forces Salim to take him to his sister. In the final scene of the film, Akbar sees the silhouette of a girl who he thinks is Mulla. However, he is shot and killed before he can speak to the girl.

The ending of Moothon is not a happy one. It is implied that Akbar's sister Mulla was sold off by Salim before he got out of prison. So he never got to meet his sister before dying. Meanwhile, the final scene confirms that Mulla is now in a brothel, as she is visited by the same boy who fell in love with her when it was revealed that she was a girl.

[Promo from Moothon trailer]

