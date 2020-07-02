Kanye West And Elon Musk's Photo Has Grimes And A 'robot Statue' & Twitter Is Shook

Kanye West has been an active user of social media. Since the lockdown began, Kanye has been uploading posts from his personal life. He recently took to his social media to share a funny picture with the SpaceX owner, Elon Musk. Instead of focusing on the two popular faces, Elon and Kanye, in the picture, fans have been spotting amusing things in the background.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

Kanye West shares picture with Elon Musk

Fans have spotted a reflection of Grimes taking the picture of Elon Musk along with Kanye West. Fans not only spotted Grimes, but also the strange robot design that is there in the background. Kanye shared the picture on his Twitter and captioned it with, “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange”. This has certainly attracted a lot of attention and fans have been replying to the Tweet with some hilarious reactions. A fan wrote, “completely ignoring you both to look at grimes in the window reflection taking the pic”. More than anything, Elon Musk’s love interest, Grimes has been getting a lot of attention for this picture.

I like it. 💜

Kanye is reprogrammed and Elon took the #RedPill

Dragon power ×2 — Lydie Digital Soldier 🌟🌟🌟 (@ma_liky_) July 1, 2020

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/RBdxT1d23d — the boss (@apandahvevo) July 1, 2020

When you go to your boys house and your boy is 2Pac pic.twitter.com/BeRfjV1EF9 — and tupac (@and2pacwasthere) July 1, 2020

COLLAB WITH GRIMES pic.twitter.com/ytDCvXXCMo — kee 𓆈 (@grumpfairy) July 1, 2020

More about Kanye West

On the professional end, Kanye West recently released his 2019 follow-up album, Jesus Is Born for Jesus Is King. He released a total of five songs including Lift Up Your Voices, More Than Anything, Father Stretch, Revelations 19:1, and Rain. His latest album, Jesus Is Born received mixed reviews from his fans as well as the critics. Other than his music, Kanye is also focusing on his brand, Yeezy. He recently released a new variation of his famous Yeezy sneakers.

More about Elon Musk and Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes have been getting a lot of attention since they gave their son such an out-of-the-box name. They named their son X Æ A-12 but the California law did not allow them to do the same. The law states that all names must be written: "using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language" but apostrophes and dashes can be included. Thus, the couple had to rename their child from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii because California law prohibits Indo-Arabic numerals in names. This was revealed when a follower on Instagram asked, “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?” Grimes replied to her fan with, “ X Æ A-Xii” and also added that "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh”.

