Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez's Cute Instances That Show Their Relationship Timeline

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are dating each other for quite a long time. At the beginning of the year 2020, the singer officially said “Thank u, next” to her past relationships. Although she kept her love for Gomez hush-hush for months, the singer introduced him to the whole world in her “Stuck With U” music video. Let us look back at their relationship history and about their journey of dating each other. Continue reading:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Relationship

In January 2020, according to an entertainment portal, Ariana and Dalton began dating. The singer wanted to keep their relationship away from the limelight after ending her engagement with the Saturday Night Live star. Many of their fans shared their views and stated that the couple had been hanging out for a couple of months.

Okay soooo, maybe she does have a new man. Named Dalton Gomez. #ArianaGrande Either way, I’m so happy for her. pic.twitter.com/7d2gvAU6d9 — Sᴏʀᴀ (@ASoraWild) March 22, 2020

The following month, the pop star and her boyfriend were first spotted together when TMZ published a video of them kissing at Bar Louie in Northridge, California. Around March, the couple reportedly got closer while spending quarantine together at Grande’s Los Angeles home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the entertainment portals revealed that Ariana was staying at home with friends. She was very serious and afraid about self-distancing and had been with the same group of people for days. And one of the people she is with right now is Dalton Gomez. During this time, fans also spotted Gomez in Ariana’s Instagram stories and posts.

In May 2020, the couple made their first official appearance together in Grande’s “Stuck With U” music video with singer Justin Bieber. At the end of the video clip, one can see how the two are engaged in some sweet PDA while slow-dancing to the romantic ballad. Somewhere in June, Grande and Gomez went Instagram official after Ariana shared a cute selfie of them ahead of her 27th birthday. In this picture, Grande can be seen snuggling up next to her smiling beau. Later, on June 27, Grande and Gomez also shared a kiss at her themed birthday party.

