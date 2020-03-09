TamilRockers Leaks 'My Name Is Raja' Full Movie Online For Download

Tamilrockers has done it again. The website has leaked Ashwin Krishna’s My Name Is Raja. Tamilrockers website is notorious for distributing copyright material and allowing users to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. It allows visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. With leaks like these, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great financial loss.

Also read | TamilRockers & Movierulz Leak Upcoming Malayalam Film 'Trance'

Tamilrockers does it again, leaks Ashwin Krishna’s My Name Is Raja online

About the movie: My Name Is Raja

The film My Name Is Raja is a Kannada film directed by Ashwin Krishna. The movie stars Raaj Suriyan, Aakarshika, and Nasareen in the lead roles. The story of the movie revolves around a newly married couple, Raaj and Jessie. The couple settles in a private luxury house, and come across some really strange, unnatural and unbelievable situations.

Also read | TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Thappad' Full Movie Online For Download

The film, ‘My Name Is Raja’ follows a series of emotional, physical and mental troubles that the couple faces. Raaj, the male lead of the movie then challenges the situations and gets his share of revenge. The film is produced by Raaj Suriyan Prabhakar and Kiran Reddy under the banner of Amogh Enterprises. The film My Name Is Raja hit the theatres on 6 March 2020.

Efforts taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb down the piracy wave in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen grown due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

Also read | TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' Online

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Also read | Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Three Days Post Its Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.