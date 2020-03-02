TamilRockers & Movierulz Leak Upcoming Malayalam Film 'Trance'

TamilRockers & Movierulz have yet again shocked the internet by leaking one of the big-budget Indian Malayalam language film Trance online. Reportedly, the website is known for being one of the most notorious websites which distribute copyright material. Tamilrockers website allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online.

The website allow their visitors to download anything with the help of torrent tools and users can download it. Read about the film below along with the leak details.

About the film

Trance is an upcoming Indian Malayalam language film directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed. It is written by Vincent Vadakkan. The movie features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Fahadh plays five stages of his character's life, along with an ensemble supporting cast of Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan and Gautham Menon.

Tamilrockers is a film piracy website, which leaked the entire movie online. The makers and creators of the movie had to suffer great damage because of it. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online.

Some of the films that have become victims of piracy by them include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more. Moreover, it is also assumed that as the movie is leaked online, the box office collection of the movie will take a hit.

Pirated movies have become extremely popular among the masses because websites like Tamillrockers and Movierulz are emerging each day. Despite constant efforts being put by DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country. It seems that piracy is not going to come to an end in near future as all of their efforts are going in vain, and sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz are still getting higher level of traffic online.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

