Nag Ashwin Feels 'surreal' As Deepika Padukone Joins Prabhas In His Next Directorial

The makers of Prabhas' next film on Sunday, July 19, announced that Deepika Padukone would be starring alongside the Baahubali star in the upcomer. The movie will be helmed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. Sharing his excitement of getting Deepika onboard, Nag Ashwin took to his social media and wrote: "Deepika Padukone feels surreal... But exciting... On behalf of the whole team and all South Indian film industries... Welcome onboard... Let's make this film, one for the ages." (sic)

Check out the post:

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's next

Earlier this year, Nag Ashwin announced that he would be collaborating with Prabhas for a science-fiction. Nag Ashwin, in a tweet, revealed that the untitled movie's shooting would begin by the end of this year. He further disclosed that the film would release in 2021, and also that it is an original story written by Nag Ashwin a few years ago.

On Sunday, July 19, the makers of the Prabhas starrer revealed that Deepika Padukone would star alongside the actor in the forthcoming film. Sharing the news on their official social media handle, the makers wrote: "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure." (sic) Check out the post here:

The Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer will be produced by Sapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under their production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Interestingly, the forthcoming movie marks Nag Ashwin's third collaboration with the producers.

What's next for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas?

Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan directorial '83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to hit the marquee in April. However, it was pushed to the on-going lockdown.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the medieval period. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess.

