Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Khan In One-sleeve Black Outfit; Who Styled It Better?

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two Bollywood's leading ladies who have not only impressed the fashion police with their chic clothing sense but also won fans' hearts with their fashion statements. In the past, Deepika and Kareena were spotted in similar black outfits with a one-sided sleeve design. See their pictures here and check out which of these divas styled the outfit better.

Deepika Padukone's Monochromic Photos

Deepika Padukone dazzled in this outfit at Star Screen Awards 2019. In this picture, she can be seen wearing a chic black gown with a mermaid tail. The attire perfectly fit her body structure. Deepika Padukone's dress had a one-sided sleeve. The other sleeve was attached with a long cape-like cloth. Her outfit was designed by Alex Perry.

For glam, Deepika Padukone opted for simple nude makeup. Here, she had short hair that was left open for the award night look. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor accessorised her outfit with long diamond dangles. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos in this vogue look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Black Outfit

This stunning look of Katrina Kaif is styled by Rhea Kapoor. Here, the actor is wearing Elie Saab. She can be seen donning an all-black dress. The upper half of Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit was a one-sided sleeve with other sleeve having a dramatic style design. It was paired with black pants.

Kareena Kapoor sported the unique outfit with a thick black cloth choker. Her look was accessorised with a pair of diamond earrings and black sandal heels. For makeup, Kareena opted for a nude makeup look. Her hair was tied in a neat bun. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos in this chic black look.

On the work front, while Deepika Padukone was seen in Chhapaak, Kareena Kapoor Khan starred in Angrezi Medium. For their next, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are roped in for two upcoming Bollywood remake, The Intern and Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena is also a prominent part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht. And, Padukone is gearing up for '83's release. It's a sports biopic based on Kapil Dev's life.

