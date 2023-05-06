Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Delayed Film With Parasuram, Calls It 'waste Of Time'

Naga Chaitanya and director Parasuram were all set to work together in a film under the 14 Reels Plus banner. The project was put on hold for a while owing to some other big-banner opportunities that came the director's way. Naga Chaitanya had been supportive about the director's priorities initially. However, things turned sour between the actor-director duo soon to the point that the former has refused to comment on the issue and called it a "waste of time".

Details of the controversy



Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram's much-awaited collaboration had been on the cards for a while. In the meantime, the director was offered the opportunity to direct Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Naga Chaitanya reportedly was very supportive of this opportunity that had come Parasuram's way and agreed to delay their own collaboration till after Parasuram had finished work on Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Things turned sour, however, when Parasuram chose to look to greener pastures for better opportunities, once again putting the project with Naga Chaitanya on the backburner. Parasuram was attempting to direct Balakrishna, giving less priority to the already announced project with Naga Chaitanya. This was not taken kindly by the actor.

Naga Chaitanya comments on the issue



At a promotional event for his upcoming film Custody, Naga Chaitanya was asked about his impending film with Parasuram. Naga Chaitanya's reply was enough to indicate that the film is probably no longer on the cards. Naga Chaitanya in no uncertain terms, stated how Parasuram had wasted his time and that discussing this issue any further was in itself a waste of time.

More on Custody



Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is all set for a release on May 12. The film stars Naga Chaitanya in the role of a police constable Shiva, along with Krithi Shetty as his love interest. The film also stars Aravind Swamy, Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Premji, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath.