Naga Chaitanya Makes First Public Appearance After Announcing His Split With Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been making headlines after the two South stars announced their split. Ever since their announcement, Naga Chaitanya was not seen out or active on social media. He recently made his first public appearance as he joined his younger brother Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde for a promotional event of their upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor. Photos of the star are now surfacing on the internet.

Chaitanya donned a beige sweatshirt with blue jeans. He sat with Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni and also shared some laughs. Pooja Hegde stunned in a white ethnic outfit while Akhil Akkineni wore a blue shirt and trousers. Their film Most Eligible Bachelor's plot revolves around an IT worker and a standup comedian. The film will release on October 15. Here are some photos from Most Eligible Bachelor's pre-release event.

How are Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni related?

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni are half-brothers. Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna and his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati.They welcomed him in 1986. The couple parted ways in 1990. In 1992, Nagarjuna married Amala and welcomed their son Akhil in 1994.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's divorce

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. The couple started dating soon after the film. They starred together in several films including the blockbuster Majili. In 2017, they tied the knot in a private affair in Goa. The two also owned a pet French Bulldog named Hash. For the past few weeks, the couple was speculated to be parting ways.

On October 2, they announced their split via social media. The couple shared an emotional message that read, "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us". They further asked the media and fans to give them some personal space. They also thanked their well-wishers at the end in the note.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl