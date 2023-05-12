Samantha Shares Powerful Quote On 'solitude' After Naga Chaitanya Confirms Their Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming movie Kushi. Among the photos, she also included a powerful quote on solitude. Recently, Samantha’s ex-husband Naga Chaitanya opened up about their divorce and confirmed that they have legally separated.

Samantha has been busy juggling between Citadel and Kushi set. The Shaakuntalam actress shared a series of pictures leading with a photo of her in a traditional abaya, holding an umbrella. This is her look in Kushi. Sharing the pictures, Samantha shared a white heart in the caption.

In the other pictures, Samantha shared a glimpse of a forest and a bowl of fresh berries. She also included a silhouette picture of herself leaning against a window sill as she surfed through her phone. The last picture was the post of some children playing football in a lush green park.

Samantha shares a powerful post on 'solitude'

In between the series of pictures posted by her, Samantha also shared a powerful quote. The quote read, “If you become quiet, alone and still long enough, a higher-vibrational and more empowered you come out. Solitude is sacred." Not overtly, but it seemed like the Shaakuntalam actress was talking about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya on ex-wife Samantha

In a recent interview with Prema the Journalist, Naga Chaitanya revealed details about his personal life and marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He mentioned that what happened in his married life was “unfortunate”. When asked about the best quality in Samantha, the Custody actor revealed, “Samantha… go-getter, hard worker. Her determination is amazing. If she wants something, she will go get it."

About Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the upcoming movie Kushi. Scheduled to release on September 1, it is a comedy-drama. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda star in the leading roles. Apart from this, Samantha will also feature in Citadel India version.