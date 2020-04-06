Naga Chaitanya Thanks Fans For Celebrating One Year Of His Film 'Majili'; See Post

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's film Majili has completed one year on April 5, 2020. This romantic drama film had received a great response from fans and critics alike. On the first year anniversary of the film, Naga and Samantha's fans took to their social media to congratulate them. After this, Naga Chaitanya took to social media and thanked his fans. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Naga Chaitanya To Team Up With 'Manam' Director Vikram K Kumar For A Project?

Naga Chaitanya thanks fans for celebrating one year of Majili

Thank you guys for this poster ! Really means a lot .. and for making Majili a game changer film for me .. this one will be forever close to my heart ! #1yearofmajili #ChaySam @ShivaNirvana @Shine_Screens @Samanthaprabhu2 #divyanshakaushik most importantly #Stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/dLPOsMxg94 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) April 5, 2020

Naga Chaitanya took to his twitter to share a poster from the film. In the post, he thanked his fan and said that it means a lot to him. He also added that the film was a game-changer for how that film will be close to his heart. he also told his fans to stay home and stay safe in this time of lockdown.

Read Also| Samantha Akkineni Is In Love With Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Romantic Track Ay Pilla

Majili was a film directed by Shiva Nirvana. This film starred Naga Chaitanya in the role of Poorna, Samantha Akkineni in the role of Sravani and Divyansha Kaushik as Anshu. Majili was a film produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.

Read Also| Naga Chaitanya's Best Onscreen Pairings; From Samantha Akkineni To Keerthy Suresh

On the professional front

Naga Chaitanya will next make an appearance in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. He will be seen in the leading role in the film. She will be cast opposite Sai Pallavi in the upcoming film. This film will be produced by Sri Narayan Das Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas.

Read Also| Naga Chaitanya And All You Need To Know About His Akkineni-Daggubati Family Tree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.