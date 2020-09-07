Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' To Resume Shooting With Only 15 Crew Members On-set?

Fans have waited for one of the much-anticipated films, Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles which was stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The film is being helmed by Sekhar Kammula and bankrolled by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under the banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Now, the makers of Love Story have announced that they have resumed shooting of the film from September 7, 2020, and are also following strict protocols due to the current situation.

Recently the makers, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, took to their Twitter handle and tweeted “#LoveStory Shoot Will Resume from today, September 7th, by following the Procedure guidelines in the light of COVID-19 pandemic!!” Along with the tweet they also shared a list of guidelines that they will be following on-set.

All the cast members and crew members will remain in the place, and none of them will go home until they finish up the project. It is also said that they would also obey the norms of social distance. They also announced that only 15 cast members and crew members will be present at the shooting location. Take a look at the tweet below.

About the film

Love Story will be a romantic drama and it has been revealed that the director, Sekhar Kammula will share the hard-hitting message of honour killing through this romantic-drama. Several reports also suggest that Naga Chaitanya will be seen essaying the role of Sai Pallavi's lover in the film while Pallavi will play the role of a small-town girl whose family does not believe in love. The film also stars Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. The film was slated to be released on April 2, 2020, but due to the pandemic, things were put on a standstill. The first look poster of the film was released on January 14, 2020, announcing the title as Love Story.

In the meantime, Sai Pallavi also has another movie in her kitty apart from Love Story. Pallavi will also be seen sharing screen space with Rana Daggubati and Nandita Das in their upcoming film, Virata Parvam. It is also said that she will be seen playing the role of a country singer in the film.

