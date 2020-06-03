Naga Chaitanya Starrer Love Story's Non-theatrical Rights Sold For A Whopping ₹16 Crores?

One of the highly anticipated Telegu films which got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic is Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic-drama titled Love Story. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under the banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. If the recent reports of several online portals are to be believed, the makers of the Naga Chaitanya starrer have sold the non-theatrical rights of the film for a solid deal.

Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story's non-theatrical rights sold for a whopping ₹16 Crores?

After sweeping the audience off their feet with his stellar performance alongside his wife Samantha Akkineni in the romantic-drama Majili which released last year, Naga Chaitanya is all set to win the audiences' hearts with yet another romantic-drama titled Love Story, alongside Sai Pallavi.

Recently, a shocking report about the Sekhar Kammula directorial was making rounds as it was reported that the makers of Love Story sold the non-theatrical rights of the much-awaited Telugu film for a whopping amount of ₹16 crores.

The digital rights of the romantic-drama have been reportedly sold to Allu Arvind's OTT platform Aha, while the satellite rights of the Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer have been acquired by Star India's Star Maa.

Talking about the film, it has been reported that the director, Sekhar Kammula will share the hard-hitting message of honour killing through this romantic-drama. The reports also suggest that Naga Chaitanya will be seen essaying the role of Sai Pallavi's lover in the film while Pallavi will play the role of a small-town girl whose family does not believe in love. Another media reports state that Love Story will be based on the sensitive issue of caste discrimination in society.

As of now, the film is in the eventual stage of shooting and is expected to hit the silver screens early next year. The film also stars Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi also has yet another film in her kitty apart from Love Story. Pallavi will also be seen alongside Rana Daggubati and Nandita Das in their upcoming film titled Virata Parvam. She will reportedly be seen playing the role of a country singer in the film.

