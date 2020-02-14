Samantha Akkineni Is In Love With Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Romantic Track Ay Pilla

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi have been in the news recently, as the duo will be seen sharing the big-screen together for the first time in their upcoming 2020 film, Love Story. Yesterday, a musical preview of their love song from the film was released on YouTube. Samantha Akkineni was seen supporting the two and is all hearts for them. Read on to know more details about the whole story here:

Samantha is all hearts for Chay and Sai

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Akkineni posted a poster of Love Story’s latest song Ay Pilla. She captioned the photo with Valentine’s Day wish and a heart. The story also had a link to the song Ay Pilla, which was uploaded by Aditya Music on February 13, 2020. Samantha Akkineni also posted this on her Twitter handle. Here is a link to the song and the story posted by Samantha Akkineni.

For the unversed, Love Story is a 2020 romance drama film, slated to be released on April 2, 2020. It is directed and penned by Sekhar Kammula. The first look poster of the film was released on January 14, 2020, announcing the title as Love Story. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni is making headlines for various reasons. Reports suggest that she will be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi in a Vignesh Shivan film. There have also been several reports based on the same, stating that the film will be titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

