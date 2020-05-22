Namrata Shirodkar Loses To Mahesh Babu In 'blink-loose' Game; Says 'Can't Win With Him'

Namrata Shirodkar, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable video with her husband Mahesh Babu. As seen in the video shared, the star couple can be seen playing the famous ‘blink and you lose’ game. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Posts An Adorable Picture That Proves Sitara Is Daddy Mahesh Babu's Girl

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Video Of Husband Mahesh Babu's Gym; Check Details

As per the rules of the game, a player is declared the winner, when he/she maintains the eye contact for the longest time. However, Namrata lost the game, as she burst out laughing with Mahesh Babu. As seen in the video shared, Namrata can be seen donning a black sweater, with her tresses open. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu can be seen munching on some food, donning a simple white tee. With the video shared, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: “After MB vs GG !! ‘Twas my turn... #blinkandyoulose😜 , Of course, MB wins🙈🙈 I’m super good at this game btw... but just can’t win with this boy!! #memorytherapy 🥰 one for each day... 💕 💕 💕 @urstrulymahesh”.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar's 'water Babies' Mahesh Babu & Sitara 'get Ready For Swim-lap'; See Post

Namrata's recent post with Mahesh

Recently, Namrata took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Mahesh Babu and her daughter, Sitara. As seen in the picture shared, Mahesh Babu can be seen playing with Sitara in the swimming pool. Both Mahesh and Sitara are full-equipped with swim gears, as they can be seen donning caps and swim-glasses. With the picture shared, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: “Getting ready for a lap!! My water babies 💕💕💕#lockdown #stayhome”. Take a look at the picture:

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Video Of Husband Mahesh Babu's Gym; Check Details

While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office. The actor recently made it to the news, when he confirmed that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next untitled film. Mahesh Babu revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.