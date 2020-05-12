Namrata Shirodkar Posts An Adorable Picture That Proves Sitara Is Daddy Mahesh Babu's Girl

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram to put a throwback picture of husband Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The father-daughter duo can be seen having a lovely moment as they are having dinner at a restaurant in the throwback picture. Namrata Shirodkar has mentioned in the caption how their daughter is a typical daddy’s girl.

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram to throw some light on the bond that her husband, Mahesh Babu, and their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, share. She posted a picture of the two of them where the little girl can be seen kissing her father on the cheek as she puts forth her affection for him. They can be seen seated at a fancy restaurant as the picture is from the time when the lockdown was not imposed.

In the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has tried putting through the adorable bond between the two family members. She has written that some things do not change even after a long time. She has written that whenever she says no to something, Sitara’s father, Mahesh Babu, ends up agreeing to her demands. She has also mentioned in the caption for the post that their little child is a daddy’s girl in every sense. The picture is a part of the “memory therapy” segment from her Instagram where she posts pictures from the time when the family had the most candid and adorable moments. She has also added a number of love-oriented emoticons as she has mentioned how she will be posting one memory every day. Have a look at the picture from Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

