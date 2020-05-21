Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Video Of Husband Mahesh Babu's Gym; Check Details

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her official social media handle and posted a video where fans can see her husband and actor Mahesh Babu. In this Instagram video, fans can see that the actor is working out in his gym. Read further ahead for more details:

Namrata Shirodkar shares video of Mahesh Babu's gym

Taking to her official Instagram's story section, Namrata Shirodkar posted a video of Mahesh Babu, which was recorded in the Bharat Ane Nenu actor's own personal gym. In the video, that is captioned as "the lion's den", Babu is seen walking mid-workout session.

There is a huge TV set in the left corner where a song is playing to motivate the actor for his heavy workout. He is seen sporting a t-shirt, a pair of shorts, and a pair of sports shoes. In the video, fans can also see a poster with a quote and a photo of Anthony Joshua, a professional boxing champion. The quote reads, "As long as there is no enemy within, the enemy on the outside cannot hurt you."

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knots back in 2005. They have two children named Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni. Shirodkar is often seen posting videos and photos of her husband and her two children on her social media handles. She is also socially very active and has been posting videos and photos to spread coronavirus awareness. She is also working to end the social evil of domestic violence.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry

Recently, the actor posted a photo in order to talk against domestic violence amidst lockdown. She captioned it saying that she is the voice of all those victims of domestic abuse, which are going unheard, as they are locked up with their abusers amidst lockdown. She also said that a rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, a non-profit organisation that has been fighting domestic violence for the past 20 years.

Namrata Shirodkar also talked about how they need to raise funds to stock and pill up resources to tackle the social evil of domestic violence. She asked her followers to lend their voices too by clicking on @snehamumbai_official.

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.