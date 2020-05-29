Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Picture Of Sitara And Gautam Defining Sibling Love

That Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are loving parents to their two kids, Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni is known to all. Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni are also one of the adorable star-kids on the block who can melt your hearts with their cuteness. Namrata Shirodkar often takes to her social media to share some throwback and unseen pictures of her munchkins, Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni. This time around too, Namrata Shirodkar shared a delightful throwback picture of Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni which defines sibling love.

Namrata Shirodkar shared adorable picture of her kids, Gautam and Sitara

The picture has a young Gautam Ghattamaneni holding the cheeks and posing alongside his baby sister, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Gautam can be seen sporting a naughty smile as he can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt along with a green watch. However, a baby Sitara is a little bundle of joy as she can be seen looking at the camera in a surprised expression. The cutie patootie is seen wearing a tiny pink frock. Sitara can also be seen holding her blanket with her tiny hands.

Namrata Shirodkar also had a beautiful caption along with the picture. Namrata Shirodkar wrote that one should fill their life with experiences and not things. Namrata Shirodkar added that one should have stories to tell instead of things to show.

Namrata Shirodkar called Gautam and Sitara as her lifelines while sharing the picture

The happy mommy, Namrata Shirodkar called Sitara and Gautam her lifelines. Namrata Shirodkar called this picture her 'memory therapy' and further wrote 'one for each day' which hints that she may be sharing more such pictures of her kids to relive these happy memories. Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have made their COVID-19 lockdown, a whole and sole family time which is being loved by their fans. Mahesh Babu has also been treating his fans with lovely pictures with his kids. Fans are overjoyed to see Mahesh Babu become an avid social media user and treat his fans with his endearing family moments.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the much-awaited movie, Geetha Govindam. Mahesh Babu will be seen collaborating with filmmaker Parasuram for the movie. According to media reports, apart from this film, Mahesh Babu will soon sign his 27th film and his fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement from the superstar.

