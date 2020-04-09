Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; See Here

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has pushed people indoors around the globe, but many popular celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated with their day-to-day lives and also to create awareness. Recently, actor Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with daughter Sitara and husband Mahesh Babu. Take a look at the unseen picture of Mahesh Babu and his family here.

Read Also| Actor Mahesh Babu Urges Fans To Practise 'fear Distancing' Amid Global Pandemic Crisis

Mahesh Babu enjoying his time in a throwback family picture

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram on April 8, 2020, to share a picture of the family. She captioned the picture by writing "Rummaging through my albums... Memory therapy ❤️❤️❤️ for the soul! Just decided each one for each day to make me happier and look at life more positively in these trying times...😍 Love makes our world go around... everyone who believes that photographs make you happy and heal your soul should give it a try! Stay home stay safe❤️

Major throwback to when @urstrulymahesh was shooting for ONE in London❤️ My son is missing in the picture 😘😘wonder what he was up to😀 @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni #ThrowbackThursday".

Read Also| Mahesh Babu Reading The Script Of Parasuram's Next, To Make Official Announcement Soon?

In the picture, Mahesh Babu is seen holding his daughter Sitara while his wife is standing beside him. This picture was clicked in London while the family was there for a vacation. In the picture, their son is missing, and Namrata is seen talking about him in the post too.

Read Also| Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Other Tollywood Actors Light Diya & Take Part In PM's Initiative

Recently, the actor also took to his Instagram to start a new initiative of fear distancing. Under this initiative, he informed fans of a lot of things. Here is what Mahesh Babu had to share: "Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information. I urge everyone reading this to spread positivity, love, hope and empathy. We shall all sail through this storm together #StayHomeStaySafe."

Read Also| Mahesh Bhupathi Reveals Tennis Stars' Financial Woes Amid Pandemic, Hopes It'll Pass Soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.