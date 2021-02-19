Namratha Shirodkar Reposts Pic Of Hubby Mahesh Babu Working Out

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of Mahesh Babu working out on her Instagram account. Fans and followers of the star reacted with enthusiasm. In the picture, Mahesh can be seen doing an arm workout. His trainer who wore a mask in the picture seemed to encourage him on.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Goes Dune Bashing In Dubai Safari; Gushes "On The Road To Adventure!"

Mahesh's personal trainer Minash Gabriel posted a picture working out with Mahesh and explained his workout routine in the caption, which was reposted on Namrata's Instagram. In the caption, Mahesh's trainer Minash Gabriel explained that two were working out for Mahesh's new movie Sarkaruvaaripaata. He went on to explain Mahesh's workout routine in the past 30 days that the two spent in Dubai.

Minash stated that Mahesh Babu had a simple approach when he entered the gym, to either go hard or go home. He praised Mahesh for the improvement in his fitness journey since 2019 and said that he's ageing backwards. Fans reacted to Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post with hearts, heart-eyes and fire emojis. Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post has already garnered more than 8,000 likes.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Goes Dune Bashing In Dubai Safari; Gushes "On The Road To Adventure!"

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's marriage

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been married for more than 15 years now. The couple met for the first time on the sets of Vamsi in 2000. They started dating each other right after the release of Vamsi. Five years later, they both got married in a private ceremony. Namrata bid adieu to her professional career as an actor before she got married.

For their wedding, Mahesh Babu wore a traditional panchakach and Namrata wore a white and green saree. In 2006, Namrata gave birth to their child Gautham and in 2012, they had their second child Sitara. Their happy family consists of four of them.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Pens B'day Wishes For Telangana CM, Prays For His 'good Health & Happiness'

A glimpse into Namratha Shirodkar's Instagram

Recently, Namratha posted a picture of Mahesh Babu in his film Murari. She posted the photo in celebration of 20th anniversary of Murari. In the image, Mahesh Babu can be seen smiling at his co-star, Sonali Bendre. Bendre, dressed in traditional attire was giggling in the picture.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's 'Murari' completes 20 years, wife Namrata posts throwback pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.