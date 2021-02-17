Mahesh Babu's 'Murari' Completes 20 Years, Wife Namrata Posts Throwback Pic

Mahesh Babu's Murari has completed 20 years of its release on February 17, 2021. To celebrate its 20-year anniversary, Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a throwback memory from the sets of the film. She penned down a sweet note in her caption. Take a look at the post and what the fans have to say about it.

Murari completes 20 years of its release

In the throwback picture, one can see Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre dressed in their characters. The picture features both the stars smiling as the camera captures the candid moment. Namrata captioned her post by writing, “#20YearsOfMurari”. She said it was one of her favourite films starring Mahesh Babu, "The fun, the nuances, the music is unique..and something you may not find in today's time!". She further wrote, “Who can forget the outstanding chemistry with @iamsonalibendre.! A true classic in every sense of the word!@krishnavamsiofficial #ManiSharma #RamPrasadArts.” As she shared the post, fans rushed to the comments section and expressed their love for the movie.

More about Murari

Mahesh Babu's Murari is written and directed by Krishna Vamsi. Murari cast includes Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana, and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao along with Mahesh and Sonali. The film revolves around a young man who falls in love with a woman and they decide to get married. Unknowingly, he has inherited an ancient curse that will kill him before the year ends. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8 out of 10.

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu has done a variety of roles in films such as Rajakumarudu, Murari, Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and many more. His last release Sarileru Neekevvaru that released in 2020 turned out to be his highest-grossing film as it collected over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

Mahesh Babu is soon going to be seen in the upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It is an action-thriller that revolves around financial frauds. The movie is directed by Parasuram. As per the reports, Mahesh Babu will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming untitled film as a lead.

