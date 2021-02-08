Namrata Shirodkar Goes Dune Bashing In Dubai Safari; Gushes "On The Road To Adventure!"

The Bride and Prejudice star Namrata Shirodkar is having the time of her life in Dubai with her family and her Instagram handle is proof. Yesterday, Namrata shared an adventurous video of herself on Instagram, wherein she is seen enjoying Dune Bashing in Dubai Safari on an ATV motorcycle. Furthermore, she also shelled out major sibling goals for fans on social media as she posted a selfie with sister Shilpa Shirodkar from their trip to UAE city.

Here's taking a peek into Namrata Shirodkar's Dubai trip

Back in late January, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's family jetted off to Dubai as the Tollywood megastar commenced the shoot of his highly-anticipated film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Ever since then, Namrata has been keeping fans updated with her whereabouts by sharing glimpses of her '#DubaiDiaries' on Instagram. Now, yesterday, i.e. February 7, 2021, the LOC Kargil actor posted a video of her Dune Bashing session in Dubai Safari on Instagram Reels.

Along with sharing the adventurous video on Instagram, she wrote, "On the road to adventure! #DuneBashing #NeedForSpeed #DubaiDiaries". In less than 24 hours from posting, Namrata's Instagram Reel has garnered over 191k views and more than 24k likes.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Reel below:

Later, the beloved wife of Mahesh Babu also shared a selfie with sister Shilpa Shirodkar from their vacay in Dubai and wrote, "Siblings .. here n now ... #together #dubai". Soon after that, sister Shilpa also slid into the comment section of Namrata's IG post and penned a sweet note. She wrote, "Memories of a lifetime. Love you so much!".

Meanwhile, Namrata Shridokar also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal where one can get the 'Best Maharashtrian food' in the city. Along with posting a collage of several scrumptious Maharashtrian dishes on Instagram Stories, the 49-year-old gushed, "The best Maharashtrian food in Dubai! @peshwa.restaurant". Later, the food outlet's owners also shared a bunch of pictures with sister duo Namrata and Shilpa on the outlet's Instagram handle and wrote, "Shilpa & Namrata Shirodkar at "Peshwa Restaurant Dubai" for Lunch today".

Take a look:

