Mahesh Babu Pens B'day Wishes For Telangana CM, Prays For His 'good Health & Happiness'

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu recently took to Twitter and shared a post while extending his wishes to Telangana CM KCR on his birthday. In the post, the actor prayed for his long life and also his efforts to uplift the state under his leadership. He captioned the post and wrote, “Wishing hon'ble @TelanganaCMO KCR garu a very Happy Birthday. May your leadership continue to uplift our state. Good health and happiness always!.”

Mahesh Babu's wishes for KCR

On the occasion of the Chief Minister’s birthday, the Koti Vriksharchana program was launched as a part of the green India challenge. The official Twitter handle of Telangana CMO shared the pictures from the event where the Chief Minister can be seen participating in the program and planted a Rudraksha plant. KCR also expressed his happiness over the green drive and also congratulated MP Santosh Kumar for undertaking this wonderful event on the joyous occasion of the KCR’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata'alongside Keerthy Suresh will reportedly be seen in SS Rajamouli’s next jungle adventure film. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film is going to be based on a genre that hasn't been explored by the actor or the director before. Read ahead to know more about Mahesh Babu's new movie. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal that after directing back-to-back period drama’s, SS Rajamouli and his father, renowned writer KV Vijayendra Prasad are set to explore an altogether new world with Mahesh Babu. It will be a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest-based action adventure with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema before. The story will be set in a world of forests and packed with a lot of action, thrills and drama. The source also mentioned that Mahesh Babu has loved the idea and is excited to begin work on the high on VFX film. KV Vijayendra Prasad is currently working towards developing the script.

