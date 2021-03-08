Nandamuri Balakrishna Slaps Photographer, Party Steps In For Damage Control

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is a popular south Indian actor and Hindupur MLA from Telugu Desam Party, is touring his constituency for an upcoming local election in the State of Andhra Pradesh in 2021. He made it to headlines recently because he slapped a photographer after asking him to delete certain images of him. This drew an immense backlash from opposition parties and netizens.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's controversy

Balakrishna slapped the photographer at the residence of a party worker in Srikantapuram in Hindupur municipality, a report in Deccan Chronicle states. The incident took place on Saturday and the videos of the actor-politician slapping the photographer went viral on the internet and media. Reportedly, the actor had slapped the photographer for covering every movement and moment of him and ordered him to delete the videos.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's slap incident goes viral

However, people standing close to him recorded the part where he was slapping the photographer. Telugu Desam Party, the political party Balakrishna belongs to, had to intervene and patch up the matter. The party leaders released a video statement by the victim.

Telugu Desam Party also released a photograph of Balakrishna with the victim. Reportedly, the victim claimed in a statement that he feels lucky to have been slapped by him. Some reports suggest that the victim claimed that he is a great fan of Balayya and that he was not hurt by the incident as the politician was touring without rest.

Despite the damage control efforts of Telugu Desam Party leaders, the opposition party, YSRCP leaders criticised Balakrishna. According to the media portal, YSRCP leaders stated that Balakrishna was unfit to be a public representative. According to the media portal mentioned above, Balakrishna went to a house and a photographer Somu was reportedly clicking all moments of the candidate.

YSRCP in-charge Naveen Nischal said in a statement that as an MLA, he should have patience and be more responsible. He also added in the statement that there have been incidents in the past where Balakrishna has slapped people in public.

Nandamuri Balakrishna on the work front

Nandamuri has appeared in numerous films in his illustrious career. His 2014 movie titled Legend, helmed by Boyapati Srinu, alongside Sonal Chauhan, Radhika Apte and Jagapati Babu garnered massive attention from moviegoers. After this, he was roped in for Gautamiputra Satakarni, which marked his 100th outing in the entertainment industry. The actor has also bagged a slew of awards and accolades in his career.

